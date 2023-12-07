Myles Garrett Suddenly Disrespected in Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Garrett is now trailing in the DPOY race
By Joe Summers
Myles Garrett has been arguably the NFL's best defender this year, propelling Cleveland to a 7-5 record and playoff contention while constantly disrupting opposing offenses.
Despite Garrett's career-best efforts, he's suddenly disrespected in Defensive Player of the Year Odds. After leading the race the entire season, Garrett now finds himself on the outside looking in.
See for yourself below.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Myles Garrett Now Disrespected
Garrett now sits at second with +200 odds, trailing Micah Parsons though holding a lead over T.J. Watt.
Parsons has been fantastic this season, though he's surrounded by more talented teammates than Garrett is, as evidenced by DaRon Bland sitting fourth in these odds and Parsons' QB, Dak Prescott, among the top two MVP candidates.
Not only that, but Garrett's statistical case speaks for itself. He's compiled 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and three deflected passes while ranking eighth in the NFL in pressures (29). That's all while constantly facing double teams. Even then, the stats may undersell his impact.
The Browns have a legitimate chance to make the postseason specifically because of Garrett. Dallas, on the other hand, would likely make the playoffs with or without Parsons.
That's not to denigrate Parsons, but rather to show Garrett's importance and why he's worthy of recognition. His singular dominance is one of the most important stories of the 2023 NFL season.
It'd be a shame for the voters to overlook Garrett. Even in a year that he's the most disruptive defender in the sport, he's still being disrespected.
