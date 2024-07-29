New Browns Arrival Suddenly at Risk of Missing 2024 Season Entirely
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have done an adequate job of avoiding the injury bug to start training camp, which is a good start after how last season went for the team. But that changed over the weekend.
According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns placed veteran offensive lineman Brian Allen on injured reserve with a calf injury. Allen left Saturday’s practice early. To take the vet’s spot on the 90-man roster, Cleveland signed offensive guard Zack Johnson.
Before signing with the Browns, Johnson played spring football with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL this season. Johnson was an All-UFL guard for the Stallions and played 630 snaps.
Meanwhile, this is devastating news for Cleveland as Allen would’ve given them a solid backup at the center and guard spots this season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t sound too confident that Allen would return, telling reporters on Monday, “We’ll see how the roster shakes out.”
The 28-year-old offensive lineman signed with the Browns on a one-year deal in the offseason after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. Allen appeared in 50 games with Los Angeles, which included 32 starts.
He was Los Angeles’ starting center when the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021 and played in five games last season as a reserve. The Browns hope Allen is the only injury they have to worry about on the offensive line this summer.
Without Allen, the current backups behind starters Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio are Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter, who was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
