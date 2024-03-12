New Browns QB Signing Puts Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Hot Seat
The Cleveland Browns sign an established quarterback, putting Thompson-Robinson's status in jeopardy.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have learned from their mistake from a season ago and signed a backup quarterback as one of the first orders of business in free agency. Former first-overall pick Jameis Winston, who spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, is headed to Cleveland to be the backup to Deshaun Watson.
After starting five different quarterbacks last season and almost tanking their 2023 campaign until they found Joe Flacco, the Browns now have an elite backup in Winston.
Not only does this move signal the end of the Flacco era in Cleveland, but it also puts second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the hot seat.
Jameis Winston Signing Puts Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Hot Seat
It is clear that the Browns would not have paid for a veteran signal-caller if they had any confidence that Thompson-Robinson was ready to step up next season.
The UCLA product was named the backup to Watson last offseason, beating out the likes of Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs with his preseason performance.
However, the regular season didn't go according to plan. He was thrown onto the fire mid-season with Watson's shoulder injury, putting up four interceptions and zero touchdowns in his first two games, before eventually being replaced by Flacco.
Thompson-Robinson still deserves a shot and he could get it in Cleveland considering Watson's injury history, but it seems like he is going to have to wait a little longer before he earns the trust of the Browns' decision-makers.
