New Browns Wide Receiver Trade Rumor Emerges
Don't expect the Cleveland Browns to splurge on a big wide receiver move, according to Terry Pluto. Find out why the team is sticking with their current duo.
Donovan Peoples-Jones wasn't it. Elijah Moore isn't it. Marquise Goodwin isn't it. Cedric Tillman probably isn't it. The Cleveland Browns have been completely incapable of fielding a second strong wide receiver threat across from Amari Cooper.
And when Deshaun Watson has struggled to justify his $230 million contract, Browns fans want to see Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski field as many offensive weapons as possible to get the most out of Watson.
If you're in that camp, prepare for disappointment. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com dumped cold water on that speculation on Sunday.
Browns Rumors: Don't Expect a Big Wide Receiver Upgrade
Pluto opens his roundup of Cleveland Browns rumors by saying "It's very doubtful the Browns will make a big move (read expensive) for a receiver."
According to Pluto, the Browns think the duo of Amari Cooper and David Njoku is enough, and that while they want to make upgrades, the team won't spend big to do it.
So Browns fans need to pump the brakes on thinking about names like Tee Higgins, Mike Evans or AJ Brown. Instead maybe it's time to think about the Darnell Mooney and Kendrick Bournes of the world.
Those aren't names that it's especially fun to speculate about, but it's easy to see why this is our reality. When you pay a quarterback $230 million guaranteed, they need to be able to produce without also dumping a ton of money into providing him with support. Plus, Cooper is already the NFL's 12th-highest paid WR on a per-year basis. Njoku ranks No. 8 at tight end. Nick Chubb ranks No. 4 at running back.
The Browns haven't cheaped out on offense. If the Browns were building an offense around a passer on a rookie deal or an inexpensive veteran, then you could see an argument for needing to invest in another top-end WR.
But at this point Watson's contract is what it is. The Browns' hopes of winning hinge on his play. If he's terrible, straining themselves against the salary cap and having to cheap out at other positions isn't going to produce a deep playoff run just because they have a second great WR.
Watson might want the Browns to bring him more weapons, but that doesn't mean it would be a smart move.
