New Update on Dawand Jones' Season-Ending Injury Emerges
By Joe Summers
The Browns' fourth-round pick, rookie right tackle Dawand Jones, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Jones has a torn MCL and requires surgery, though the injury is less significant than an ACL tear. He started nine games this year, helping fill in for a Browns' offensive line that's sustained numerous injuries this year.
With Cleveland fighting for a playoff spot, Jones' injury is an unfortunate development.
Browns Injury News: Dawand Jones Requires Surgery for MCL Tear
A behemoth of a lineman, Jones stands at 6'8" and 374 lbs. He hails from Ohio State and looks like a dependable part of the Browns' line for the future.
After Cleveland's impressive win over Jacksonville, the Browns have a great chance to make the playoffs with an 8-5 record. They've won four of six and Joe Flacco is playing solid football!
The Browns are now down to their fourth and fifth options at tackle, on top of sustaining injuries to QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, return specialist Jakeem Grant and others. It's been a trying season for Cleveland, yet the franchise still controls its playoff destiny.
Cleveland takes on an improving Chicago Bears team this week. The team will move on without Jones, but a win here would go a long way in solidifying a return to the postseason.
