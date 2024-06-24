NFL Reporter Claims Baker Mayfield 'Got Screwed' by Browns
It’s hard not to look back with the benefit of hindsight and wonder how much better off the Browns would be if they simply held on to Baker Mayfield.
If you had any questions about who to blame for pushing Mayfield out of town, it’s now pretty clear, after NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala detailed the situation on 93.7 The Fan last week.
"Baker wasn't a bust. Baker, in some ways, got screwed," Aditi Kinkhabwala said on 93.7 The Fan. "I do know for a fact, in conversations that I had directly with Kevin Stefansk, that Kevin Stefanski had no issues moving forward with Baker Mayfield, had no doubts moving forward with Baker Mayfield.”
Why Did Cleveland Part Ways with Mayfield?
Baker had an outstanding start with the Browns and is still the only quarterback in franchise history with a playoff win under his belt.
But an injury-laden 2021 season (torn labrum in left shoulder and a knee strain) turned disastrous.
Mayfield finished with just 3,010 yards and 17 TDs to 13 INTs - his worst statistical season as Cleveland finished with an 8-9 record.
Reports of locker-room issues, including an inability to succeed with Odell Beckham Jr. were all that was needed for owner Jimmy Haslam to pull the trigger and make room for Desuhan Warson.
What Would the Browns Look Like with Mayfield?
The Browns traded their first-round picks in 2022, ‘23 and ‘24 AND a third-round pick in ‘23 and fourth-rounders in ‘22 and ‘24 to the Houston Texans for Watson.
Now we finally know what could have been.
2022 first-round pick (No. 13 overall): Was sent from Houston to Philadelphia and the selection wound up being DT Jordan Davis.
2022 fourth-round pick (No. 107 overall): Texans selected RB Dameon Pierce.
2023 first-round pick (No. 12 overall): Houston traded this pick as part of a package to move up to No. 3 overall (Will Anderson). Arizona then traded the pick to Detroit, who selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
2023 third-round pick (No. 73 overall): Houston traded this pick as part of a deal to move up four spots and draft Tank Dell. The Giants used this pick to select WR Jalin Hyatt.
2024 first-round pick (No. 23 overall): This pick was traded from Houston to Minnesota to Jacksonville, who used it to select WR Brian Thomas Jr.
2024 fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall): Houston selected TE Cade Stover.
Of course, we can’t know which players the Browns would have selected, and it wouldn’t have made any sense for them to draft running backs (which actually means they could have selected players of higher value).
And that’s not even to mention the massive money difference between Watson and Mayfield. Watson is in the midst of a 5-year, $230 million contract while Mayfield just signed a 3-year, $100 million contract.
Watson has played in 12 games for Cleveland, going 8-4, while Mayfield led Tampa Bay to a 9-8 record and a playoff win over Philadelphia this past season.
Though it’s worth noting that the Browns received a 5th-round pick from Carolina this year for the Mayfield trade (and packaged it with a sixth-round pick for Jerry Jeudy), that pales in comparison to what was lost.
At least the Browns are still a contending team with a chance to have back-to-back playoff seasons. But it hurts to imagine how much better they could be right now.
