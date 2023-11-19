Nick Chubb at Center of Amazing Pregame Moment in Week 11
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was honored prior to the team's Week 11 game in an amazing way.
Running back Nick Chubb continues to be on the minds of Cleveland Browns fans this season as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury. The fact even the smallest of updates on Chubb have been a big talking point just speaks to the amount of love Cleveland has for the stud RB.
Chubb made a surprise appearance prior to the team's kickoff in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and fans were finally able to shower him with love in person.
The Browns' Twitter account posted video of the rosuing ovation the Georgia product received before the team's game on Sunday. He walked out after the team and sent the Dawg Pound into an even bigger frenzy before this massive divisional showdown.
Chubb's unexpected return to Cleveland Browns Stadium was the perfect momentum boost prior to a game with a ton at stake. He not only has fans fired up and even more ready to cheer on their team, but he surely has his teammates hyped as well.
Chubb wasn't the only one who made an exciting return on Sunday, though. Browns radio voice Jim Donovan is officially back after missing the first 10 weeks of the season, and he got the crowd amped up with his guitar smash during pregame festivities.
Chubb and Donovan have injected some electricity into the stadium. Now it's on the players to capitalize against the Steelers.
