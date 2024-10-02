Nick Chubb Takes Massive Step For His Browns Return
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns received excellent news on Wednesday after suffering back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns announced that star running back Nick Chubb, veteran running back Nyheim Hines, and offensive guard Michael Dunn were designated for return to practice.
Browns fans are excited to see Chubb getting the go-ahead to return to practice as it puts him another step closer to his 2024 regular season debut. The Browns will have 21 days to activate the veteran running back, which should be more than enough time for Chubb.
Chubb was placed on the reserve/PUP list at the end of August after initially being on the PUP list at the start of training camp.
The 28-year-old running back suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season, which saw him undergo two surgeries last year. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Chubb was already seen back at practice on Wednesday.
Without Chubb on the field, the Browns have leaned on Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman to carry the offensive workload through the first four games this season. Ford has recorded 203 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries. Meanwhile, Foreman has only posted 49 yards on the ground on 20 carries.
Over the next three games, the Browns will play the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals. Fans shouldn’t expect to see Chubb against the Commanders this week.
At the same time, when Chubb returns to the field, Browns fans shouldn’t have many high expectations as he will be knocking off some rust after not playing in a competitive game since last September.
