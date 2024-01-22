Huge Update on Nick Chubb's Browns Future Emerges During Injury Rehab
Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his desire to keep Nick Chubb in Cleveland next season.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had their 2023 season derailed early as star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Without Chubb on the field, the Browns had to lean on Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong Jr. The three running backs couldn’t duplicate what Chubb brought to the field, but it was good enough to help Cleveland get into the playoffs.
While Browns fans want to see what the team’s ground attack could do next season, having a healthy Chubb leading the backfield will increase their chances of success.
Browns News: Cleveland Intends to Bringing Back Nick Chubb
Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke with the media on Monday, expressing his desire to bring back the star running back next season.
“Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last carry he has for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said (h/t Camryn Justice of WEWS in Cleveland). “We obviously will work to keep him with the team.”
Berry also said the intention is to bring the veteran running back for next season despite his knee injury and contract situation, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
The 28-year-old running back underwent two knee surgeries in September and November to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL, and ACL. The last time Chubb injured his left knee was in 2015 at the University of Georgia.
Chubb was able to bounce back after injuring his knee the first time, and the Browns hope that can happen again next season. Cleveland has a potential out in the star running back’s contract this offseason, which carries $4 million in dead cap. However, with them planning to bring back Chubb for next season, he will have a $15.8 million cap hit.
If Chubb can look like the running back we saw over the previous few seasons with the Browns, they should be back in the playoff conversation and hopefully advance to the Divisional Round or further this time around.
