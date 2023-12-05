No Quarterback Will Succeed Without Browns Fixing This Major Problem
Pass catchers need to start catching passes
By Joe Summers
The Browns' offense is struggling, ranking 17th in points per game (21.5) and 31st in yards per pass attempt (5.7). However, the culprits behind the issue may be a surprise.
We know Cleveland hasn't found consistent quarterback play, especially considering Deshaun Watson's ongoing injuries, but pass-catchers haven't impressed either.
In fact, the Browns have two players among the NFL leaders in dropped passes. Unless the pass-catchers can turn things around, no quarterback can succeed under these circumstances.
Browns Among League Leaders in Drops
Cleveland ranks third in the NFL in drops (20) on the season, with tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford the main two culprits.
Njoku leads all players with 10 drops, while Ford is tied for third at seven. Tight ends and running backs typically serve as safety valves for passing attacks, giving the quarterback a relatively safe throw if wide receivers aren't open.
That those two positions keep dropping the ball is a huge problem for the Browns. If you can't trust your safety valves, you have to be more aggressive. Considering the quarterback carousel Cleveland is utilizing, that's a poor recipe for success.
To drive the point home, consider that the Chiefs lead the NFL in drops (24). One of the defining storylines of this NFL season is how much Kansas City's offense is struggling.
If not even Patrick Mahomes can succeed with tons of dropped passes, how can we expect PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson to find success?
No matter what happens under center the rest of the way, Cleveland's offense has no chance unless these guys start catching passes.
The Browns have a chance to get back on track against the Jaguars and Bet365 is giving you a $150 GUARANTEED bonus! New users who bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on any Browns bet this week will automatically get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for Bet365 now!
More Cleveland Browns News:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER