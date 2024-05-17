Ohio State Among Finalists to Land Five-Star Recruit
By Jovan Alford
2025 wide receiver Dakorien Moore shook up the college football recruiting world on Thursday night as he announced on Twitter/X that he was de-committing from LSU. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver is a five-star recruit and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
The Duncanville, Texas wide receiver was committed to head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers since August. However, Moore said on Twitter Thursday night that he will not be considering any new recruitment offers.
With Moore not accepting recruitment offers, everyone wants to know where the top HS wide receiver recruit in the country will be heading for college. Mike Roach of 247 Sports reported on Friday that Moore has scheduled official visits with Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon.
The Buckeyes will be first on the list for Moore as the high school wide receiver will make his way to Columbus, OH, on May 31. After that, the five-star wideout will head back to the Lone Star State to visit with the Longhorns on Jun. 14 and wrap up his final visit on Jun. 21 with the University of Oregon.
According to On3 Sports, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025. Among the 12 players committed to Ohio State, only one is a wide receiver – De’zie Jones (four-star) from DePaul Catholic of Wayne, NJ.
Could you imagine if Day could land a playmaker like Moore, who had 65 receptions for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Duncanville? It could set up the Buckeyes for future success as they will likely lose Emeka Egbuka after this coming season to the 2025 NFL Draft.