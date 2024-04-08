Ohio State Loses Former Four-Star Recruit to Transfer Portal
Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden will enter the transfer portal next week after spending two years with the program.
By Jovan Alford
The Ohio State Buckeyes running back room will look slightly different before the 2024 season begins on August 24 against the Akron Zips.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Monday that Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden plans to enter the transfer portal when the spring portal window opens on April 16. Hayden is a former four-star recruit, who ran for 553 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.
Ohio State News: RB Dallan Hayden Entering Transfer Portal
Last season, Hayden only had 110 rushing yards and one score on the ground as he saw action in three games. Hayden’s best performance in 2023 happened against Purdue, rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 41-7 Ohio State win.
Zenitz adds that Hayden was ranked as the 19th-best running back in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
With Hayden moving on from the program, the Buckeyes will lean on TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, who transferred from Ole Miss in January.
Last season, Henderson led Ohio State with 926 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 156 carries. He also played a small part in the Buckeyes’ passing game with 19 receptions for 229 yards. Meanwhile, Judkins is coming off a stellar 2023 season with the Rebels, where he had 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on 271 carries.
There is still plenty of time left for football season to start again but you don't have to wait to take advantage of the sign-up offer FanDuel Sportsbook has. You can claim $200 in bonus bets after your first winning wager.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER