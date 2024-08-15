Ohio State Officially Name Starter at Key Position Ahead of 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes have sky-high hopes for the upcoming college football season. They are the No. 2 ranked team in the nation and have National Championship aspirations on their mind.
The pressure to win a Natty is even higher for Ryan Day after the Michigan Wolverines secured the title last season.
The Buckeyes' roster is loaded from top to bottom but they finally named a starting quarterback before the Aug. 31 season opener against Akron.
Buckeyes News: Will Howard Wins Starting QB Competition
When speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Day stated that Will Howard will be Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2024. The 45-year-old coach is excited to have Howard under center.
"We’re excited about Will being the starter. Will has really taken a command of the offense, I believe. You feel him in the huddle, you feel his experience. He did a real good job of changing his body in the offseason so he’s become a threat both with his legs and his arm."- Ryan Day via Dan Morrison of On3
Back on Jan. 4, Howard committed to Ohio State for his senior season. He transferred from Kansas State University after starting 28 games over four seasons. Howard beat out Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin, and Air Noland.
Noland and Sayin are talented freshmen, while Brown will be the backup for the second straight season.
During his tenure at Kansas State, Howard finished with 5,786 passing yards with 48 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He now looks to bring that dual-threat ability to Columbus this fall.
