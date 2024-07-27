Perfect Browns Trade Partner Emerges After Training Camp Injury
The summer break for teams is over as training camp around the league is in full swing. All players were in the building by July 23 as the Cleveland Browns are practicing down in Berea, Ohio.
They are building right now in hopes of having a productive 2024 campaign. The biggest thing about training camp is staying healthy.
Players are going to get hurt and it will force teams to pivot. That is what happened to the Detroit Lions and the Browns could be the perfect trade partner.
NFL News: Detroit Lions Kicker Michael Badgley Out for the 2024 Season
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley suffered a torn hamstring and is now out the season.
That now leaves Jake Bates as the only kicker on the roster and he's heading into his first NFL season. Bates was one of the best kickers this past UFL season and has a chance to earn the starting gig but Cade York could be a solid trade target for them.
York was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but struggled to lock down the starting job. He was 24-of-32 on field goal attempts in 2022 but eventually lost his job last preseason.
The Browns added Dustin Hopkins in 2023 and just gave him a three-year, $15.9 million extension this offseason.
That made the LSU product disposable and he could be an intriguing trade target for the Lions. It won't cost much to get him to the Motor City either. With an unproven kicker in Bates, York could be an option for the Lions.
More Browns news and rumors: