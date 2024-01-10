Perfect Jim Schwartz Replacement Just Became Available to Browns
If Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz ends up getting a head coaching gig, Wink Martindale could be an excellent replacement.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the league this season, thanks to the leadership of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
The Browns ended the regular season ranked first in total yards per game allowed (270.2), first in passing yards per game allowed (164.7), and recorded 26 takeaways (sixth-best in the NFL).
With Cleveland’s defense having a lot of success, it could open up head coaching opportunities for the veteran defensive coordinator. If Schwartz becomes a head coach, the Browns must find another defensive coordinator.
However, the good news for Cleveland is that the perfect candidate might be available when their playoff run finishes.
Browns Rumors: Wink Martindale Resigns As Giants Defensive Coordinator
Black Monday got underway quickly in North Jersey as the Giants fired multiple coaches and assistants after a disappointing six-win season.
However, the NFL world was sent into a frenzy when it was reported that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale resigned “to pursue head coach and defensive coordinator opportunities,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
Surprisingly, the resignation hasn’t been officially announced yet by the team. But Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reported on Tuesday that “the expectation now is resignation, and its terms will be handled by Martindale’s representation and members of the Giants’ front office.”
If and when Martindale becomes available, he'll be one of the hottest defensive coordinators on the market and can bring his aggressive style to a Browns’ defense loaded with playmakers at all three levels.
This season, Martindale helped the Giants’ defense to be tied for first in takeaways (31) with the Baltimore Ravens. New York wasn’t great against the run or pass this season, but Martindale won’t have to worry about that if he were to join Cleveland.
Could you imagine Myles Garrett’s numbers in a Martindale scheme where he loves to apply pressure and blitz?
It’s scary to think about. However, fans don’t have to worry about this scenario, as the Browns have a Super Wild Card weekend playoff game on Saturday against the Houston Texans.
