Perfect Late-Season Browns Target Headed for Free Agency
An ideal target to bolster the Cleveland Browns' depth down the stretch is about to hit free agency.
At 7-4 heading into Week 3, the Cleveland Browns are squarely in the playoff mix. However, their disaster of a season when it comes to injuries threatens to undo everything this team has worked to achieve through its first 11 games.
As a result, GM Andrew Berry should be looking for any late addition who could help this squad down the stretch. Luckily for him, a perfect depth target is about to hit free agency.
Browns Rumors: Marcus Peters Available in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Marcus Peters, according to Vic Tafur of the Athletic. He'll be subject to waivers just like every other player who's cut at this stage of the season, but assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran will then be allowed to sign with any franchise of his choosing.
A partnership between Peters and the Browns makes quite a bit of sense. The team's secondary depth continues to be tested, with star Denzel Ward the latest to be sidelined by an injury. Ward's absence was clearly felt in Cleveland's disappointing Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos, highlighting a need to bolser that unit.
A two-time First Team All-Pro, Peters offers some clear playmaking the Browns' defense could benefit from. While major injuries and age have sapped some of his effectiveness, he showed off his playmaking instincts earlier this season with his 75-yard pick-six in Week 8.
If there's anyone who can get the most out of Peters at this point in his career, it's certainly defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's somehow unlocked another level in Myles Garrett. It's this unit that has the team on track to make the playoffs after all, so it's worth re-investing via an accomplished free agent who could provide a spark over the final six games.
As the Browns consider a deal, sports bettors shouldn't give a second thought to signing up Bet365. New users who claim the offer below and place a first wager of just $5 will receive $150 back in bonus bets to use right away. This promo won't be around long, though, so sign up for Bet365 now before it's gone!
In other Browns news: