Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
How are the Browns going to approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of an 11-6 season in which they didn't have their starting quarterback or star running back for most of the season. This is a roster built to win right now and even without prime NFL Draft real estate, the Browns have been able to build well on both sides of the ball.
How are they going to continue to build in the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round pick yet again? Thankfully, even without a first-rounder, the Browns still have seven darts to throw as of right now, and that could obviously increase as we get closer to the actual draft itself.
Let's take a look at a 2024 mock draft scenario in which the Browns add some serious instant impact.
1. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
The defensive line for Jim Schwartz and his defense might need a little bit of a makeover in the 2024 offseason. The Browns had one of the best defensive fronts in the entire league this past season, and it went way beyond just the contributions of Myles Garrett.
Players like Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, and of course Dalvin Tomlinson played roles in this unit playing much better in 2023 than it did in 2022. It was such an upgrade from the year prior, that third-round rookie Siaki Ika didn't really even play last year.
But all of Hurst, Elliott, and Harris are slated for free agency. And we know that Schwartz loves to give "Frankenstein" kinds of looks up front defensively, which is why I think someone who's getting the "tweener" label like Michael Hall Jr. could be a fun pickup for this team. Hall can play all over the defensive front and would be a great fit for what Schwartz likes to do.
It helps that he's a local product as well, so you score some "brownie" points with the fan base.