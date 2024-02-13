Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
How are the Browns going to approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
I suppose the opposite of scoring brownie points with a fan base that may love the Ohio State Buckeyes is taking a Michigan player, but the Browns fan base could definitely get on board with a playmaker like Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wilson is a fascinating prospect at 6-feet, 180 pounds. He's not built like a typical go-to guy for an offense but Wilson is a big play waiting to happen.
Over the last three seasons at Michigan, he averaged 16.1 yards per reception and he had somewhat of a "breakout" campaign in 2023 with JJ McCarthy taking that next step as the quarterback, catching 12 touchdown passes.
If Wilson hasn't already ascended much higher than this as a prospect, this would be a fantastic value for the Cleveland Browns. This is a player who does everything in his power to not let the ball touch the ground when it's coming his way. He had one drop all of last season, and he was willing on a variety of occasions to put his body on the line in order to make a play for his QB.
This would be such a great pick for the Browns, who need a second receiver beyond Amari Cooper to step up this coming season.