Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
How are the Browns going to approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
Everybody is always looking for the "next" something in the NFL Draft. When you can watch college players and identify similar traits in their playing style or physical makeup (or ideally both), it's going to get a fan base and a war room excited.
And there might not be a more exciting comparison these days than Christian McCaffrey.
Dylan Laube was given the "FCS McCaffrey" nickname thanks to his all-purpose abilities, and not just as a runner and receiver, but kickoff returner as well.
The Cleveland Browns are entering a crucial offseason at the running back position because there is a chance that Nick Chubb's contract will have to be dealt with in a "stay or go" type of situation. I don't think the Browns will cut Chubb, but I do think we saw in 2023 that they need to upgrade behind him.
Will a fourth-round pick from an FCS program make that happen? Maybe not right away, but I love Laube's natural playmaking ability and you can't help but love a guy who was #1 in the nation with 209.5 total yards per game. This is a player you can trust in a variety of situations, and if he can acclimate to the speed of the NFL game quickly, he's got the playmaking abilities you covet at the position.