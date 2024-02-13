Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
4. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
Another area the Cleveland Browns are going to have to upgrade in the near future is the tight end position behind David Njoku.
Njoku has become one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the game and a true go-to type of player for the Cleveland offense. This past season, Njoku actually led the Browns with 81 total catches. Even though he played one more game this year than Amari Cooper, that's rather shocking.
He also led the Browns with six touchdown catches, but the production at tight end behind him wasn't what anyone really expected. Remember when Harrison Bryant was the TE1 over Njoku? Bryant wasn't exactly an afterthought in 2023, but with just 20 targets compared to Njoku's 123? You can see the writing on the wall there.
Another player who didn't do anything close to what was expected was free agent pickup Jordan Akins, a former Texans teammate of Deshaun Watson's. Akins was outstanding in 2022 as a receiving option for Houston, but that production was not duplicated in Cleveland.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Browns move on from both Akins and Bryant this offseason, paving the way for a young player like Ben Sinnott to come in. In fact, maybe multiple tight ends through the NFL Draft.
Sinnott is kind of a fullback/tight end hybrid type of player who caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns this past season at Kansas State. He had 10 touchdown grabs over the last two seasons combined and he also will crack some helmets as a blocker. This guy is tough.