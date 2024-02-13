Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
How are the Browns going to approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Keith Randolph Jr., DL, Illinois
Once again, the Browns might be in the market for bodies on the defensive line this offseason. Jim Schwartz might prefer more guys with experience up front, but working with a combination of players like Siaki Ika, Michael Hall Jr., and Keith Randolph Jr. in a scenario like this could be a lot of fun.
Randolph was a productive player the last handful of years at Illinois where he grew to nearly 300 pounds at 6-foot-5, and maintained a level of quickness that allowed him to rush the passer from a variety of different spots on the line.
Randolph's quickness and hand strength give him the ability to get off blocks quickly and make plays in the backfield, which he did frequently at Illinois. He finished his college career with 10 sacks and 23 tackles for loss as a primary starter these past three seasons.
For a team like Cleveland that likes to bring pass rush in waves, you can't deny the importance of depth on the defensive front. With the potential of losing so many guys in free agency, going after multiple young guys in the NFL Draft seems like a wise move.