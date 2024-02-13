Post-Super Bowl Browns 7-Round Mock Draft: WR Help Arrives
How are the Browns going to approach the 2024 NFL Draft?
6. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
At 6-foot-7 and a listed 270 pounds, Brevyn Spann-Ford is one of the biggest tight end prospects you're going to come across on any given year.
He's got soft hands, and while he may not offer much in space as an after-the-catch threat, this is a player that can obviously help you as a borderline extra offensive lineman and red zone weapon. Perhaps the best one-to-one comparison for him is someone like Marcedes Lewis, who carved out a spot for himself in the NFL as a blocker for a really long time.
And I think Spann-Ford offers you something nice in the passing game as well. He's not clunky as an athlete, he's just big. When he gets a full head of steam, who's stepping in front of 6-foot-7, 270 pounds?
7. Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
When you are talking about the later rounds of the NFL Draft, you can never have enough depth in the secondary. These are the spots to take shots on guys with talent and developmental abilities, because oftentimes, you're at least going to be able to squeeze special teams play out of them early on.
Listed at 6-feet, 200 pounds, Harden has great size for the outside cornerback position and showed plenty of physicality, toughness, and ball skills in his time in Vermillion. Harden was an All-American for the Coyotes and is someone with the type of ball skills and traits that you bet on in the later rounds.
