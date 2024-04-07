Potential Browns Target Arrested on DWI Charge Right Before Draft
Former Texas Longhorns standout T'Vondre Sweat was arrested on Sunday and charged with a DWI.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns do not have many picks in this year’s NFL Draft (five), but you have to believe they will use a few picks to address both the offensive and defensive lines.
One prospect on their radar is University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, who reportedly just visited the Browns. The young defensive tackle is viewed as a Day 2 draft pick but found himself in trouble just weeks before the NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old defensive lineman was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, per Austin, TX NBC affiliate KXAN. Sweat was reportedly booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday and his bond was set at $3,000, per jail records.
We currently don’t have any new information about Sweat’s arrest. The 22-year-old is coming off a stellar 2023 season with the Texas Longhorns, where he won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4 Sweat produced 45 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks. He helped the Longhorns’ defense be one of the best in the country as Texas only gave up 18.9 points per game.
Sweat is viewed as one of the better nose tackles in this class and could step in right away to help a team looking to improve its defensive line and run defense. However, it remains to be seen how this news of his arrest will affect his draft stock and what’s the ultimate resolution.
