Predicting the Browns' 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Tight End - 3 (19/53)
- David Njoku
- Jordan Akins
- Giovanni Ricci?
As of right now, it remains to be seen whether or not the Browns have three tight ends worth keeping on an active 53-man roster.
Now that Harrison Bryant has moved on, Jordan Akins is going to need to play more snaps and maximize his opportunities. His poor 2023 season came as a major shock, at least to me. He was coming off of a really good year with the Texans in 2022 and just couldn’t find the same groove in Cleveland. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Browns maybe trade a player for a player to upgrade this position before the regular season opens.
Offensive Line - 9 (28/53)
- Jedrick Wills
- Joel Bitonio
- Ethan Pocic
- Wyatt Teller
- Jack Conklin
- Dawand Jones
- Brian Allen
- Hakeem Adeniji
- Zak Zinter
I initially had the Browns keeping 10 offensive linemen, but the roster gymnastics just don’t work out. When you are keeping three quarterbacks and four running backs, along with having to make sure you hold onto your awesome depth in the defensive trenches, sacrifices are going to have to be made. The Browns’ starting five on the offensive line is set. There aren’t any question marks there right now. Dawand Jones is back and the team signed Hakeem Adeniji as another option to play both tackle and guard.
On the interior, Brian Allen replaces 2023 draft pick Luke Wypler, who became a roster casualty thanks to that acquisition as well as the drafting of Michigan’s Zak Zinter in the third round. Michigan over Ohio State again, I’m afraid.
Defensive Line - 10 (38/53)
- Myles Garrett
- Za'Darius Smith
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Shelby Harris
- Mike Hall Jr.
- Maurice Hurst
- Quinton Jefferson
- Ogbo Okoronkwo
- Alex Wright
- Isaiah McGuire
The defensive line might be the toughest and most brutal area to make cuts for the Browns right now. I ultimately had to keep 10 guys on here because of the quality of players at this position group compared to other spots on this roster like safety and linebacker. The Browns are loaded on the defensive line. They have enviable depth and countless ways defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can create mismatches.
The sacrifices that were made on this particular roster projection included 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika. Are there going to be any snaps for him? The Browns could keep him, but it would cost them elsewhere. He’s a player who needs to have a really good training camp and preseason. Another casualty here was 7th-round rookie Jowon Briggs out of Cincinnati. There are a lot of different player combinations that could make sense at this position group, but it’s hard to see the Browns keeping less than 10.