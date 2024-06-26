Predicting the Browns' 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Linebacker - 5 (43/53)
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Jordan Hicks
- Devin Bush
- Mohamoud Diabete
- Nathaniel Watson
Because of the roster gymnastics being done elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns could be forced to sacrifice depth at the off-ball linebacker position. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a stud, but the Browns had to overhaul the rest of the starting group here by bringing in veteran Jordan Hicks and former first-round pick Devin Bush. Typically teams like to keep six guys at this position when they have three starters, but Cleveland is going to have to hope they can stash away a few guys on the practice squad.
Mohamoud Diabete emerged as a core special teams player last year and rookie sixth-round pick Nathaniel Watson beats out former 5th-round pick Tony Fields thanks to his contract situation (four years of team control vs. Fields entering the final year of his deal).
Defensive Backs - 10 (53/53)
- Denzel Ward
- Martin Emerson Jr.
- Greg Newsome II
- Juan Thornhill
- Grant Delpit
- Rodney McLeod Jr.
- Myles Harden
- Cameron Mitchell
- D'Anthony Bell
- Justin Hardee Sr.
Another position group that is a little difficult to decipher right now is the entire defensive backfield for the Browns. We know that the core contributors here are going to be the “starting five”: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II at cornerback along with Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit at the safety position. Those five guys make up arguably the best starting secondary in the entire league.
But what players will make up this team’s depth? Justin Hardee replaces Mike Ford, one of the team’s leaders in special teams snaps last year. Cameron Mitchell was a 5th-round pick last year who also got a lot of work on special teams. D’Anthony Bell also played a core role on special teams and figures to grow in that this coming season.
Overall Roster Thoughts
One thing the Browns will want to make sure they do with this quality of roster is figure out how to extend that quality onto the practice squad while also maximizing the value of players they’ve invested in. They’re not going to get a 3rd-round pick back for wide receiver David Bell. They’re not going to get a 3rd-round pick back for Siaki Ika. So how can they get value for those guys in trades knowing they’re not likely going to be able to sneak them onto the practice squad?
Again, these are unenviable decisions facing general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. There are other quality players all over the roster who will be coveted by other NFL teams ready to pounce as soon as they hit waivers. Training camp and preseason games will help the Browns make the right decisions when it comes to the 53 and they are one of a select few NFL teams that will be able to withstand a high level of poaching.
