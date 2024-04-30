Predicting Where Kareem Hunt Will Sign Following the NFL Draft
Hunt is unlikely to re-sign with Cleveland, but could still find a home before this upcoming new NFL season
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have confounded fans all offseason as they’ve refused to address their backfield.
Sure, they signed Ezekiel Elliott this past week, but we all saw how that worked out in New England last season.
Zeke rushed 184 times for 642 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and 3 TDs, while adding 51 receptions for 313 yards and another 2 TDs across 17 games last season.
There’s no way the Cowboys are going to be successful with a starting running back putting up less than 1,000 all-purpose yards, especially when the backups are Rico Dowdle (96 career rushes) and Deuce Vaughn (5-foot-6, 177 pounds).
Hunt would essentially be a second Zeke, but there’s no doubt that it would improve their current situation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers had the least amount of rushing yards in the NFL in 2023 and they haven’t done much to address that concern so far this offseason.
Rachaad White had a decent season, rushing for 990 yards on 272 rushes (3.6 yards per carry), but there isn’t much depth behind him.
Bucky Irving put up impressive numbers at Oregon last year, rushing for 1,180 yards (6.3 yards per rush), but it’s to be determined how that will translate to the NFL.
Third-string running back Chase Edmonds hasn’t rushed 50+ times in any of the past three seasons, which means Irving will have to be a legit No. 2 for this rushing attack to not repeat as the worst in the league.
Signing Hunt could be a nice insurance policy for a team that’s expected to be one of the best in the NFC South.
