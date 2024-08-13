Promising Browns Rookie Facing Arrest Following Reported Domestic Dispute
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns received some not-so-great involving one of their rookies on Tuesday morning as they prepare for the 2024 season.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute. Hall was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Browns News: Rookie DT Michael Hall Reportedly Facing Arrest
The Browns released a statement regarding the alleged domestic dispute involving the rookie defensive tackle (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com).
“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”
If you are Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, this is one the last things you want to hear about your players, especially a rookie. The Browns came into training camp very high on Hall after taking him with the No. 54 overall pick in the draft.
Hall recently made his hometown debut in the Browns' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, recording one tackle in Cleveland's 23-10 loss.
The rookie defensive lineman is an Ohio native; and attended Streetsboro High School in Streetsboro, Ohio. Hall grew up in Cleveland, lived in Garfield Heights until he was 15 years old, and went to Benedictine High School.
