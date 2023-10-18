Proposed Guardians Trade Lands Massive Star Ahead of Free Agency
Could the Guardians make a trade for Juan Soto?
By Tyler Maher
If there's one thing the Cleveland Guardians desperately need, it's more star power. Aside from Jose Ramirez and maybe Shane Bieber, the Guardians' roster is woefully thin on top-tier talent.
That could change this offseason, however. Cleveland has a ton of promising young players (especially on the pitching side), which means it has the ammunition to build a compelling trade package for a legit superstar, if it's so inclined.
Fortunately for the Guardians, one of the best players in baseball might be available for trade this offseason.
Guardians Trade Rumors
The San Diego Padres have a big decision to make with Juan Soto, who is going to be a free agent after next season. In the wake of their disappointing 2023 campaign, they may opt to trade him this winter if they feel like they won't be able to extend him.
If the Padres do put Soto on the trade block, former GM Jim Bowden named Cleveland as one San Diego's five possible trade partners in an article for The Athletic. According to Bowden, one potential trade would have the Guardians sending Bieber and outfielder Steven Kwan to the Padres in exchange for Soto.
This would be a great trade for both sides, as Bieber is also going to be a free agent next year. Cleveland has plenty of pitching but desperately needs to upgrade its lineup, especially in the outfield. San Diego could use a starting pitcher, especially if Blake Snell leaves in free agency this winter, while Kwan would replace Soto in the outfield.
Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball and would provide a major boost to a Guardians lineup that ranked 12th in the American League in runs and dead last in home runs last year. He's an on-base machine (career .421 OBP) who slugged a career-high 35 homers last season despite playing in one of the least hitter-friendly parks in baseball.
If I'm Mike Chernoff, I'm calling A.J. Preller as soon as the season ends and putting this deal on the table.
