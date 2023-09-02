Ranking Andrew Berry's 3 Offseasons as Browns GM, Worst to Best
Andrew Berry is already the best Browns GM since their 1999 return, but which offseason has been his best?
2. 2021
The defensive backfield was probably the Browns' biggest need in Andrew Berry's first offseason as GM, and he was aggressive about addressing the issue.
John Johnson III was arguably the best safety on the market, and cornerback Troy Hill was coming off a solid season with the Rams. Berry also bolstered the defensive front by adding Takk McKinley (who was admittedly a couple years removed from his last strong season) and former Pro Bowler Malik Jackson.
Even the Jadeveon Clowney signing looked like a win for the first year.
Ultimately Berry was throwing way too much money at the DB problem though, and he quickly learned the lesson that spending big on high-profile free agents is not the long-term answer to building roster depth.
What offset that issue, though, was his outstanding draft. Across the board it was his best-graded draft class so far (A+ from PFF, A from NFL.com, B+ from Prisco). And in hindsight it's really worked out. Anthony Schwartz in the third stings, but our other first three picks (Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and James Hudson) are all still playing important roles on the roster.