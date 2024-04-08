Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
8. Danny Shelton, DL (2015)
The Cleveland Browns thought they were getting what we've seen from Vita Vea when they drafted the big-bodied Danny Shelton, a star defensive lineman at Washington.
The 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Shelton came to the NFL after a monster year at Washington in which he racked up 9.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss. He was a force on the interior defensive line for the Huskies, but it became quickly apparent at the NFL level that he was only going to be a part-time player.
But Shelton was an effective part-time player who ended up playing on some incredible teams.
The Browns gave up on Shelton after three seasons. He had a pretty strong year in 2016 individually but the Browns were terrible, and Shelton was sent to the New England Patriots in a trade during the 2018 offseason. The Patriots decreased his snap count, but Shelton's effectiveness increased.
He got a ring with the Pats in the 2018 season as well as with the Chiefs in 2022, although he didn't play much at all with Kansas City.