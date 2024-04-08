Factory Of Sadness
Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best

Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft

By Sayre Bedinger

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
8. Danny Shelton, DL (2015)

The Cleveland Browns thought they were getting what we've seen from Vita Vea when they drafted the big-bodied Danny Shelton, a star defensive lineman at Washington.

The 12th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Shelton came to the NFL after a monster year at Washington in which he racked up 9.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss. He was a force on the interior defensive line for the Huskies, but it became quickly apparent at the NFL level that he was only going to be a part-time player.

But Shelton was an effective part-time player who ended up playing on some incredible teams.

The Browns gave up on Shelton after three seasons. He had a pretty strong year in 2016 individually but the Browns were terrible, and Shelton was sent to the New England Patriots in a trade during the 2018 offseason. The Patriots decreased his snap count, but Shelton's effectiveness increased.

He got a ring with the Pats in the 2018 season as well as with the Chiefs in 2022, although he didn't play much at all with Kansas City.

