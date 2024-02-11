Recently Hired Browns Coach May Already Be Leaving
New tight ends coach Tommy Rees might be heading back to the college ranks.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns announced last week that they hired former University of Alabama offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees as their new tight ends/pass game specialist.
The 31-year-old Rees is taking over T.C. McCartney, who was the tight ends coach for the last two seasons. However, there’s a chance that the former Alabama Crimson Tide OC might be heading back to the college ranks.
The Bruin Report (subscription required) wrote that the Rees potentially going to UCLA to become their new head coach is gaining traction.
UCLA is looking for a new head coach after Chip Kelly shockingly decided to join Ryan Day at Ohio State as their new offensive coordinator. Bill O’Brien was going to be the new OC at Ohio State. But he took the Boston College head coaching job after BC head coach Jeff Hafley took the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator gig.
It’s not surprising to see the Bruins being interested in hiring the 31-year-old as they prepare to go into a new conference (Big 10). UCLA is familiar with the Rees family as his father (Bill) used to work with Terry Donahue, and his brother (Danny) played for the Bruins in 2009. It also helps that Rees is a Los Angeles native, which could help with recruiting and getting UCLA back to where they need to be.
As for the Browns, it would not be ideal for them to lose a position coach at this juncture of the coaching carousel, as all head coaching and most position coaching jobs are wrapped up. It will be a wait and see to what happens with the Bruins, who are in scramble mode with Kelly at Ohio State.
