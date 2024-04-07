New Report Clarifies Browns' Plans for Mike Vrabel After Surprise Hiring
The Cleveland Browns have no plan to replace head coach Kevin Stefanski with Mike Vrabel.
By Jovan Alford
The NFL world was shocked to see the Tennessee Titans part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel earlier this year after the team failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
The 48-year-old Vrabel surprisingly did not end up with a head coaching gig despite multiple organizations looking for a new coach this offseason. However, the former Titans head coach ended up on Kevin Stefanski’s staff as a coaching and personnel consultant.
The decision to bring Vrabel aboard Stefanski’s staff shocked fans, especially with the success he’s had as a head coach in Tennessee. However, Browns fans shouldn’t be worried about the job security of Stefanski, who has led Cleveland to the playoffs twice in his tenure.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Don’t Have Plans to Replace Kevin Stefanski With Vrabel
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote in her mailbag that the Browns expect big things from Stefanski and have no plans to replace him with Vrabel. Cabot also writes the addition of Vrabel is a chance for the former Titans head coach to remain in the game, while he likely gets more head coaching opportunities in 2025.
The former Tennessee head coach didn’t have the best final two seasons with the Titans, but you have to believe he’ll be a part of the coaching carousel next season.
Meanwhile, the Browns have something good with Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, who were both hired at the same time. The 41-year-old Browns head coach has kept Cleveland relevant and a contender in the AFC.
If the Browns can get consistent quarterback play in 2024, the sky is the limit for what they can do in their division.
