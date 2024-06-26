Retiring Browns Vet Already Seen as NFL Head-Coaching Candidate
Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr., 34, has made it clear that this upcoming season will be his last as a player, but not necessarily in the game.
McLeod is essentially already viewed as an extension of the coaching staff. That will undoubtedly be valuable this year and could be in future seasons, too, if he decides to move on to coaching in the NFL.
“I hope Rodney stays involved in the game,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told The Athletic. “Whether he does media, player engagement, maybe high school coaching … he has a lot to give the game still. Speaking as a parent, I’d want my kid to play for a guy like him. He certainly has the intellect and the feel to coach. If he does get into NFL coaching, he’ll be one of those fast-rising stars. He might be a head coach in five years.”
“Grandpa” McLeod Gears up for Final Season
Undrafted out of the University of Virginia, McLeod has outworked many of his peers for a dozen years now – playing for the Rams, Eagles, Colts and Browns.
He had the worst season of his career last year, playing in just 10 games as a biceps injury cut his season short.
He recorded just 29 total tackles and one pass deflection with no interceptions for only the third time in his career.
But he’s proven himself to be valuable beyond his stats on the field.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the fellow defensive backs often turn to him for advice and their affection for him is clear, calling him nicknames like ‘Grandpa,’ ‘Triple O.G.’ and ‘Old Man Rod.’
And it’s clear how McLeod has earned that respect.
He attended every special teams meeting last season despite missing several games due to his injury, and he even held a voluntary defensive backs meeting near the end of the season that drew full attendance.
Lest you criticize the Browns for keeping a player at the end of his career like McLeod Jr., make sure you remember everything he’s bringing to the table.
"Playing 10-plus years in this league doesn’t happen by accident. With Rodney, it’s a combination of perseverance, talent and character. And it’s his willingness to work and to share. Why did we want him here? Because we knew he was going to come in and share what he’s seen, connect with players from a lot of different backgrounds and always put the team first."- Browns DC Jim Schwartz
Don’t be surprised if you see McLeod in the league long after this final season.