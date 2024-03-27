Rumored Browns Uniform Changes Will Be Amazing
The Cleveland Browns might be getting a new look and fans couldn't be more excited.
Browns fans have had plenty to be excited about this offseason. Trading for Jerry Jeudy, signing Jameis Winston, and retaining key starters have all caused a ton of excitement among the fanbase. However, perhaps none will bring the level of joy some fans will feel about the new Browns uniforms for the 2024 season.
Yes, you guessed it right. The white facemasks are making a return.
Browns fans have been clamoring for the white facemasks ever since Cleveland returned back to their old uniforms in 2020. It became a fan favorite the few times the Browns brought them out over the last few seasons. Now, the rumors are circling around social media that they are making a permanent return.
As of now, there is not a confirmation from the team about the new helmets. But, the 2024 NFL draft hats that were released earlier in the week had white facemasks that only added fuel to the fire. And now, UniWatch is reporting that helmet manufacturer Riddell has notified retailers of a change in Browns' design.
The Browns would obviously need to change their primary logo if this were the case, since it features a brown facemask. That process has been pointed out as the main reason why this change hasn't been done before.
However, it seems like the change is finally here and it couldn't come at a better time as the Browns hopefully enter a new era of consistent postseason appearances.
