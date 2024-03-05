Rumors Between Joe Flacco and AFC Team Ramping Up as Free Agency Looms
The 39-year-old quarterback could reunite with Alex Van Pelt in the AFC East next season.
By Jovan Alford
After leading the Cleveland Browns on a surprising run to the playoffs last season, Joe Flacco could become one of the top veteran quarterbacks to get signed in free agency.
One team that could be interested in Flacco this offseason is the New England Patriots, who have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are looking to upgrade at QB after a poor season from Mac Jones.
MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, Karen Guregian, and Chris Mason wrote on Sunday that there’s split thinking on Flacco inside New England. Some within the Pats believe Flacco is “the ideal pairing with a first-round pick.”
However, others inside the organization don’t see why New England should sign a 39-year-old quarterback who “was exposed in the playoffs.”
Nonetheless, despite those rumblings coming from within the organization, that isn’t stopping the rumors connecting Flacco to the Pats.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show Monday and said, “The first two names that come to my mind would be Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett,” when it comes to the Pats’ QB situation.
Schefter also mentioned that Alex Van Pelt, who is the new offensive coordinator for the Pats, was the offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns last season.
Flacco played well enough last season under the direction of Van Pelt, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The veteran quarterback had good and bad moments in his short stint with the Browns.
Can Flacco be the full-time starting quarterback for New England next season? That’s a tough question to answer. However, he could be a solid veteran quarterback to help get a rookie QB up to speed.
