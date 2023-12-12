Second Browns Player Ruled Out for Season Following Week 14
More bad news for the Browns leads us to believe the team is falling apart before our very eyes.
By Thomas Erbe
When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns. This season came with promise and expectations when it started, but then the injuries took over controlling the narrative. It started with Nick Chubb's devastating knee injury on a Monday night in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Then, we went through the ebbs and flows of the Deshaun Watson quarterback experience before he needed shoulder surgery, claiming his year as well.
Even after losing the two biggest names on the offensive side of the ball, this team sits with an 8-5 record with four weeks to go and clinging to the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. The defense is elite level and continues to keep the offense in games with their domination.
Joe Flacco has come in with his veteran presence and ability to find the open man to keep the Browns afloat in his first two starts. They took out the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at home, but the good news stopped there.
Browns lose two linemen for the season in consecutive days
First, it was right tackle Dawand Jones needing season-ending surgery on the knee he injured during practice last Thursday. Now, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. had surgery on his injured knee, leaving him out of the rest of the season as well.
The last thing this offense needed was to lose guys who can protect Flacco in the pocket. And now, a rejuvenated Chicago Bears defense, looking to rival that of the Browns, is coming in on Sunday as they hang on to their playoff hopes by a thread.
This defense is going to be leaned upon even more going forward and will certainly be pushed to their limits. It's up to Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and the rest of this unit to once again keep the offense in the game.
