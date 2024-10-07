Shocking NFL Trend Gives Browns Glimmer of Hope in Week 6
The Cleveland Browns are 1-4 and the vibes aren't high around the team. They've dropped three games in a row and can't seem to find an answer to their problems.
The Browns wrap up their three-game road trip next week, as they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 13.
They'll look to snap this skid and get back on the winning track. Although the Browns are in a slump, there is a trend that's happening around the league that could give Cleveland some hope.
Browns News: Underdogs Have Dominated in 2024
Through five weeks, NFL underdogs of 5.5 points or more are now 19-4-1 against the spread with 13 outright wins.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns have opened up as 8.5-point underdogs to the Eagles in Week 6.
While the Eagles are extremely talented, they have problems of their own. They are 27th in the league in total defense (365.8), 25th in passing offense (237), and 22nd in scoring defense (24). Their offense has also struggled in the past two games, failing to score more than 16 points.
Regardless of these numbers, Philadelphia will have all the pressure on them to win this contest.
In Week 5, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers as 7.5-point underdogs. The New York Giants also topped the Seattle Seahawks as 6.5-point underdogs. Meanwhile, both teams were on the road.
The Browns will need to come out ready to play, which is something they haven't done thus far. But this season has been the year of the underdogs.
A win in Philly could turn things around for the Browns and help jumpstart their season.
