3 Stats That Prove the Browns Will Win the 2024 Super Bowl
These stats back up the Cleveland Browns' case as a legit 2024 Super Bowl threat.
3. 28 Turnovers Created
The Browns defense's astounding 2023 play cannot be overstated enough, especially as matchups versus top offenses loom.
Making it tougher for these units to pick up huge chunks of yardage is one way to win games. But so is taking the ball away from them on one play.
Cleveland's been of one of the NFL's best at doing just that during the 2023 campaign. Schwartz's unit recorded a whopping 28 turnovers during the regular season, which tied for the third most across the league. With more TOs created than games played, that shows the regularity at which this group makes contest-changing plays.
Turnovers are costly no matter the context. They take a point-scoring opportunity away from the offense, while boosting the defense's confidence. TOs also mean extra possessions for the offense, which brings with it the chance to chew up clock and add more points.
The AFC had some of the most mistake-prone quarterbacks in the NFL this season, with the likes of Josh Allen (16), Patrick Mahomes (14) and Tua Tagovailoa (12) placing in the top 10 for most interceptions thrown. One main way to stop them from leading their electric offenses is by taking the ball out of their hands, which the Browns are well-equipped to do.
It would be no surprise at all if Cleveland's defensive playmakers end up winning the team a playoff game this postseason. Maybe it even turns the biggest game of them all in February.
