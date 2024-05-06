Steven Kwan Injury Has Massive Silver Lining for Guardians Fans
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Guardians just wrapped up another series win with a 4-1 defeat of the Angels on Sunday. As promising as this season is going so far in Cleveland, the fans just received bad news about their left fielder Steven Kwan. The 26-year-old outfielder just landed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury that forced him out of Saturday's game.
There is, however, one silver lining about this unfortunate injury. Placing Kwan on the injury list allows Cleveland to call up one of their best prospects. According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the Guardians are using the additional roster room to bring in first baseman Kyle Manzardo on Monday.
Guardians News: Kyle Manzardo Finally Gets the Call-Up
This brings us closer to the major league debut of Manzardo, something Guardians fans have been eagerly anticipating ever since he was traded to Cleveland in exchange for Aaron Civale in the summer of 2023.
Manzardo has been playing for the Columbus Clippers at Triple-A since then, and this season, the 23-year-old has been on fire. The former Washington State standout is batting .303/.375/.642 for the season with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 109 at-bats. He has four homers in his last seven games.
The No. 2 prospect on the Guardians, Manzardo will bring left-handed power potential to Cleveland's lineup. The slugger can bolster the Guardians' offense if he is able to get a chance.
Kwan's absence will be felt in Cleveland, regardless. He is currently leading the AL with a .353 batting average, as well as hits and runs. He has been the main reason the Guardians have overachieved under manager Stephen Vogt to start the season.
The Guardians have a home stand against the Detroit Tigers starting on Monday. How soon Manzardo will get a chance in the daily lineup equation remains to be seen but when he does, Guardians fans will be thrilled to see their star prospect in action.
After the hot start, the Guardians are now favored to win the AL Central. FanDuel Sportsbook has their odds of winning the division at +140, followed by the Twins at +150 and the Tigers at +550.
