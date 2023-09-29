Sudden Deshaun Watson Injury Designation is Bad News for Browns
Not the news you want to hear before a rivalry game...
Just when Browns fans start to feel really good, football gods make sure to keep them humble. Too excited about blowing out the Bengals? Nick Chubb gets injured. Excited again after skunking the Titans?
Deshaun Watson gets injured.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Deshaun Watson was limited at practice on Friday, only getting in some "light throwing" while resting an apparently injured shoulder. He's officially been listed as questionable to suit up on Sunday, creating plenty of room for worry.
Kevin Stefanski has said that he's "hopeful" Watson will play, but the range of possibilities for "hopeful" are pretty wild. I'm hopeful that the pizza I order tonight will be delicious, but I'm also hopeful that the Browns will become a dynasty in my lifetime. One is a lot more likely than the other.
The injury occurred during last week's game, so this isn't breaking news at all for the Browns.
We haven't seen any movement on the practice squad yet, but that doesn't mean much. Phillip Walker could be elevated as late as Sunday, and the team may not think there's any point in adding someone to the practice squad to potentially be the emergency QB3 if Watson sits, since learning the offense in one week isn't really feasible.
If Watson can't go, there's a big silver lining. That would mean it's time to see what Dorian Thompson-Robinson can do in live game action.
Would we suddenly become underdogs in that situation? Probably, but it would still be pretty fun to see just how good DTR can be.
Of course, the best-case scenario is that Watson's shoulder continues healing up nicely and he's back in action on Sunday helping elevate us to the top of the AFC North standings.
