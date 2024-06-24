Surprise Browns Player in Potential Jeopardy of Losing Roster Spot
The Browns have a talented roster and are especially deep at wide receiver, which means someone is going to have to have a reduced role – at least to open the season.
Surprisingly, a recent report by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson details that it could be Elijah Moore who sees fewer snaps.
Jackson projects Amari Cooper and Cedric Tillman to start on the outside with Jerry Jeudy in the slot.
Report: Elijah Moore Won’t Start for the Browns
If you’re a fan of Moore, don’t be too concerned about this news just yet.
Jackson also goes on to write that Moore should see snaps at the slot and outside, which could actually lead to him maintaining a substantial role.
"It’s my belief that the Browns plan to open the season with Jeudy in the slot and Cooper and Cedric Tillman out wide. Jeudy can play outside, too, and Elijah Moore will also see snaps inside and outside. David Bell probably is the No. 5 wide receiver, and anyone else wanting to get in the immediate mix would need a combination of a big summer and special teams ability."- Zac Jackson, The Athletic
This potential reduction in usage isn’t too surprising if you were paying attention last season.
Moore tallied 59 receptions for 640 yards and 2 TDs last year, but his role in the offense certainly declined down the stretch – partly due to suffering a concussion in Week 17.
After a 12-target game in Week 12, Moore recorded just 21 targets over his final six games of the season.
But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski seems high on Moore, even despite these reports and last year’s end-of-season production.
If Moore excels this season, it’s going to be difficult to keep him off the field, and it’s always a good sign when your team has so much depth that a player of his caliber might not be starting.
And it’s hard to worry when Moore’s hopes for this season still appear to remain high.
