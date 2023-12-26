Surprise Browns QB Injury Prompts Unexpected Signing in Week 17
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a surprise injury at quarterback heading into Week 17 that's caused the team to sign a veteran QB.
The Cleveland Browns' signing of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has galvanized this team amid its injury issues. His immediate production under center has Cleveland in prime position to lock up a playoff spot with two weeks left in the regular season, which is an incredible accomplishment considering he's been the fourth starting QB for the Browns in 2023.
Heading into Week 17, however, it turns out this position is getting shaken up by injuries once again.
Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reports Cleveland is signing vet P.J. Walker to the active 53-man roster. This is because rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who serves as Flacco's main backup, has a hip injury that seems to threaten his availability for the Browns' upcoming matchup versus the New York Jets.
This double-whammy of news does come as a big shock to the Dawg Pound. While DTR has been demoted from QB1, Stefanski and co. have found ways to still involve him in the gameplan since Flacco's arrival. He had his number called this past Sunday against the Houston Texans on a two-point try, which he converted with his legs.
That being said, Thompson-Robinson also took a sack when he came on in relief of Flacco versus the Texans. The rookie did get rolled up on during this play, which could've caused the ailment he's now nursing.
Walker, who re-signed with the Browns' practice squad after his release following Flacco's arrival, provides an obvious insurance option if Thompson-Robinson can't suit up. Cleveland's facing a short turnaround with the Jets matchup being on Thursday night, so it's a wise move from Stefanski to get Walker some reps in case he is QB2 against New York.
