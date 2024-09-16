Surprise David Njoku Update Emerges Ahead of Week 3
The Cleveland Browns found a way to get some positive momentum in Week 2. They went on the road and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 to capture win No. 1 of the 2024 season.
That win helped calm the negative chatter around the organization after they were embarrassed in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys. They lost 33-17 but had key contributors go down with injuries.
Tight end David Njoku was one of them, who went down with an ankle sprain. It caused him to miss the Week 2 showdown but Cleveland wouldn't rule him out for the Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants.
Browns News: David Njoku Isn’t Ruled Out for Week 3
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was speaking to reporters and revealed that the team wouldn't rule out Njoku just yet for the game against the Giants.
The Browns finished with 297 total yards of offense and 172 passing yards in the win over Jacksonville. But if they got Njoku back, it would be a nice boost for the offense.
In his career with the Browns, the Miami product has secured 291 receptions (448 targets) for 3,308 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He is a consistent weapon in the passing game and elevates Cleveland's offense when he's out there.
Next Sunday, Cleveland will be squaring off against a Giants defense that gave up four catches for 62 yards to Zach Ertz in Week 2. There's a lot of untapped potential there for tight ends and Cleveland knows it.
Oddsmakers are already high on Cleveland's chances in Week 3, as the Browns opened up as 6.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If Njoku suits up, we'd expect that line to move more in Cleveland's favor.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.