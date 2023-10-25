Surprising New Details Emerge on Deshaun Watson Injury
Cleveland Browns fans have been left in the dark about the true nature of Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury, leading to piles of rumors and speculation. A new update has finally emerged with specific details of the injury.
The Deshaun Watson injury saga has led to no shortage of speculation. Rumors around who's decision it has been to keep Watson out of games and how serious the injury actually is are flying all over the place, and that is largely thanks to how little information Watson and the Browns are making public.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has finally thrown Browns fans a bone though. Pelissero provided a concrete update on the injury that has been plaguing Watson for a month, plus an update on his timeline.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Injury Update
First the good news — Pelissero reports that Watson suffered no additional injury when he left early in Week 7.
The bad news is that Watson is dealing with a a strain in his subscapularis muscle. This isn't just a pain issue, but one that also causes weakness in the rotator cuff. And it's safe to say that rotator cuff strength matters a little bit when you're trying to throw a football in the tight windows afforded to passers at the NFL level.
Watson has Kevin Stefanski's favorite "day-to-day" designation, and there's a real chance he won't be at full strength ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The other interesting wrinkle is that if Watson can't go then P.J. Walker is expected to get another start.
That's nothing new, of course, but it means roster changes are coming.
Walker is out of practice squad elevations, meaning Cleveland will need to make space to sign Walker to the 53-man roster and either waive someone or put them on IR to make room.
