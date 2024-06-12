Three Finalists For Cavs Head Coaching Opening Revealed
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff over three weeks ago but they still haven't announced his replacement. With the NBA Draft only two weeks away, the Cavs need to hurry up and hire their next head coach so that they know who they are working with as they look to improve their roster through the draft, free agency, and the trade market.
Fortunately, it looks like things are now progressing at a faster speed. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Cavaliers have three in-person meetings scheduled with three candidates for this week.
These finalists are James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson, and Micah Nori.
Three Frontrunners for Cavs Head Coaching Vacancy Revealed
Borrego is the Pelicans assistant coach under Willie Green and has previous head coaching experience with the Charlotte Hornets. He is also on the shortlist of the Lakers, so Cleveland will need to act fast if he is their preferred candidate.
Nori made a name for himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves' run to the conference finals. While head coach Chris Finch is sidelined with an injury, assistant coach Micah Nori stepped up and established himself once again as one of the most sought-after assistants in the league.
Kenny Atkinson has been an assistant coach under Steve Kerr for the past couple of years after a head coaching stint with the Brooklyn Nets. He is known as an excellent tactician and as a 57-year-old, is one of the most experienced assistants in the NBA.
As talented as the Cavs are, they don't have the easiest roster to work with. They have two undersized guards and two frontcourt stars in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley whose best positions are the center. The next head coach needs to figure out the best way to utilize these pieces to take the next step forward into contention.