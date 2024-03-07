Top Free Agent Shows Clear Interest in Joining Browns
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is open to the idea of returning home to play for the Cleveland Browns.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will be one of the many teams this offseason looking to add to their linebacker room.
Heading into NFL free agency next week, the Browns could lose linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Matthew Adams, and Jordan Kunaszyk. And not to mention, Cleveland only has $6.7 million in cap space to work with this offseason.
Therefore, they’ll have to make some tough cuts and rework a couple of contracts to make the necessary additions to the linebacker room. However, if the Browns decide to go shopping on the free-agent market, there’s one linebacker with Ohio ties who wants to play for them.
Former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker liked a tweet on Twitter/X that said he would look good in the orange and brown. Baker was released on Wednesday by the Miami Dolphins after the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.
The 27-year-old linebacker is a Cleveland, OH native and played his college ball at Ohio State. Baker only played in 13 games this past season due to injuries but still managed to produce 78 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-2 Baker would be the perfect complement to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, giving the Browns an athletic linebacker unit that can hold its own in pass coverage.
The Browns currently have the third-best odds to win the AFC North next season (+550 on FanDuel Sportsbook), but the potential addition of Baker would somewhat shorten those odds, along with improved play from Deshaun Watson.
More Browns news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER