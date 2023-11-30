Travis Kelce Drops Bombshell About Browns and 2013 Draft
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a surprise bombshell about the Cleveland Browns and the 2013 NFL Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has earned plenty of attention for his historic play on the field. However, his profile is rising off the field, too, considering his latest celebrity relationship and very successful podcast.
In fact, Kelce has again made headlines for something he said on his most recent podcast -- and it just so happens to involve the Cleveland Browns.
In a video call with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (who went to Cleveland's Shaker Heights High School) while live on the air, Kelce revealed "the original dream" was to be drafted by the Browns. The playmaking TE even said he "cried in coach [Rob] Chudzinski's face" when he had a pre-draft visit with the team and begged the organization to pick him.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, Kelce's pleas fell on deaf ears. The team selected soon-to-be-bust Barkevious Mingo with the No. 6 overall pick, and Kelce ended up being the first selection of the third round by Kansas City.
Fortunately for Kelce, he's gone on to break records playing with Patrick Mahomes and capture two Super Bowl rings. He also avoided the Browns' mid-2010s struggles, which surely would've limited the potential that he's been able to reach with the Chiefs.
Still, this is a fascinating what-if scenario that could've changed the team's trajectory. The fact Kelce remains one of the top players at his position today only rubs salt in the wound considering how he could making plays right now for the Dawg Pound, instead of against them.
At least the Browns have found their own impressive TE in David Njoku, who's emerged as one of this squad's top receiving threats and could easily smash his career highs across the board in 2023.
Though the Browns missed out on Kelce, sports bettors should make sure they don't miss out on Bet365's latest offer. New users who sign up through the link below (or here) and place a first wager of just $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets to boost their payroll. You'll have regrets just like Cleveland does if you let this opportunity pass you by, so take advantage today!
In other Browns news: