Tyler Huntley Seals His Fate With Terrible Preseason Week 2 Performance
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns decided to sign two free-agent quarterbacks this offseason to join Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, which caught some fans off guard. The Browns signed Jameis Winston to be the backup to Watson presumably, and Tyler Huntley to compete with Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 job.
The idea of having Winston on the roster wasn’t hard to understand given Watson’s injury last season. However, adding Huntley to compete with the second-year quarterback gave Cleveland one of the more under-the-radar position battles to watch in training camp.
That said, the Browns’ QB3 battle hasn’t been close through the first two preseason games as Huntley has struggled noticeably and could be cut at the end of this month.
Browns QB Tyler Huntley Struggles in Preseason Week 2
In Cleveland’s last preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Huntley completed 14-of-20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 15-point loss.
Huntley had better passing numbers this week than he did in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers (6/9 for 41 yards). However, throwing two interceptions isn’t a good look, especially when competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
One of the interceptions that the former Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback threw was inside the red zone in the third quarter. Huntley was trying to hit tight end Treyton Welch, but he slightly overthrew him, which ended up in a Vikings defender's hands.
But to his credit, Huntley didn’t give up on the play as he ran down the defender and pushed him out of bounds.
Huntley likely still has a small chance to win the QB3 job heading into the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. However, it won’t be easy as he hasn’t done much through the first two games to swap the opinions of fans and potentially coaches.
If the Browns decide Huntley isn’t the answer at QB3, they could try to stash him on the practice squad if he clears waivers. But that’s highly unlikely, given he has some starting experience that a few teams would love to add to their QB room.
Therefore, don’t be surprised if Cleveland tries to find a trade for Huntley ahead of roster cutdown day and sends him to a team that needs an adequate QB2/QB3 this season.
