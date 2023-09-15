2 Upcoming Free Agents the Guardians Need to Let Walk, 2 They Need to Keep
2. Keep: Reynaldo Lopez
Another addition for the Halos, Lopez has been absolutely lights-out in Cleveland. And at 29 years old, he really seems to be hitting his stride and peaking.
Lopez’ velocity has been climbing for a few seasons in a row now and has reached career-high levels in 2023. It’s no coincidence that he’s also generating a career-best swinging-strike rate and allowing contact on in-the-zone pitches at the lowest rate of his career.
He's been especially good since joining the Guardians too. Lopez hasn't given up a single earned run in his six appearances this month, with just 3 hits and 2 walks conceded across 5.2 innings.
Collectively the Guardians bullpen has been an above-average unit this season, ranking 11th in ERA and 14th in FIP.
Those rankings obviously leave plenty of room for improvement though, and a fireballer like Lopez should absolutely be part of the long-term plans here.
It remains to be seen if it's even possible to split up Lopez and Giolito, as their major league careers have been inexorably linked so far, but barring any fine print that makes it illegal for a team to sign one without the other, Lopez is the one to keep around.