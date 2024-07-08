Upcoming Star Free Agent Already Rules Out Browns as Possible Next Team
All the attention around the NFL is focused on the 2024 season. There are a lot of teams who believe they are Super Bowl contenders and the Cleveland Browns are one of them.
After an injury-plagued season in 2023, the Browns are seeking to bounce back this year. With that being the main thought for most players, some guys are thinking about their future.
One player who is set to be a free agent in 2025 has clearly stated he won't be joining the Cleveland Browns.
Browns News: Cameron Hayward Said He Won't Sign with Cleveland
Cameron Hayward opened the door to interpretation when Mark Kaboly of the Athletic wrote an article where he was quoted saying he has family in Cleveland when asked if he would play with the Browns.
That didn't sit well among Steelers fans and Hayward has doubled back on those comments.
"And Pittsburgh was not too happy about that. And rightfully so. I would never want to play for not only a rival, but a team that's so close that there's such bad blood there. I don't think I could do that. But my wife being from Cleveland was just not for it at all. I was like, 'Babe, I'm not going to Cleveland. You don't have to worry about that."- Cameron Hayward
Hayward has been in Pittsburgh since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He now heads into the final season of his four-year, $65 million deal.
In his 13-year career, he's finished with 647 total tackles, 121 tackles for loss, and 80.5 sacks. Meanwhile, in 21 games against Cleveland, Hayward racked up 52 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
With Hayward taking a jab at the Browns, the matchups between Cleveland and Pittsburgh that happen in Weeks 12 & 14 will have some extra juice.
